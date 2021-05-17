BGC Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

