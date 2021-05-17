BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $62.68 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

