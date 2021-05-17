Bigbom Trading Down 31.1% This Week (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $218,921.73 and $57,846.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

