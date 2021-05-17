Bilfinger’s (GBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBF. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ETR GBF traded up €0.86 ($1.01) on Monday, reaching €27.50 ($32.35). The company had a trading volume of 84,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €13.08 ($15.39) and a fifty-two week high of €33.24 ($39.11). The business has a 50 day moving average of €30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.39.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

