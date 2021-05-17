Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $401.37 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.55 and a 200-day moving average of $354.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

