Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

