Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.55

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 977110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$941.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

