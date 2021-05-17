Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

