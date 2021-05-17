Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.94.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.24 and a one year high of C$9.96.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

