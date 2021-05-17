Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 418.3% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 902.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 418.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $476,286.93 and $92,091.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

