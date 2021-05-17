Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $134,262.32

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $134,262.32 and $79.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 61.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

