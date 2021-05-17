BitSend Trading Down 31.5% This Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $151,077.29 and approximately $52.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.95 or 0.00676639 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $771.69 or 0.01752481 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,948,025 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

