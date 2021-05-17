BitWhite Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $129,749.11 and approximately $117,979.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars.

