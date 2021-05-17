Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $226.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.75 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.49, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $271,019,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $39,222,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

