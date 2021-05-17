Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,220. The company has a market cap of $784.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

