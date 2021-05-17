Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

