BMO Capital Markets Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$4.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$839.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$8.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

