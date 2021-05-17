BMO Capital Markets Raises Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.64.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$675.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.