BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 181.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,200 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $33,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 270.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 551,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,134,000 after buying an additional 388,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.12. 17,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,801. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

