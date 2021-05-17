BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 30,519 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $80,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

