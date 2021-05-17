BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,912 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $29,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.74. 101,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,895,234. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

