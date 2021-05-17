BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 169,484 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 169,484 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Trimble worth $39,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

TRMB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.79. 6,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

