BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 201,463 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,463 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.