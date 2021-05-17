BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 25,834 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $159,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.49. 203,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,911,641. The company has a market cap of $263.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.