BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 32,709 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,709 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $93,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.82. 14,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,576. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

