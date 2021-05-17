BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 604,563 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604,563 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $48,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,151. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

