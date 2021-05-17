BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of DMB opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

