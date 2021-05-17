Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.17. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.67 and a 1-year high of C$40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.