Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

