Boosted Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,487.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.92 or 0.00071985 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 84% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $32,487.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00090604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00448515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00230200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.87 or 0.01348201 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.