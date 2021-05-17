BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0018

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1,167.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

