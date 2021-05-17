botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,368.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $415.58 million and $202,368.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00085596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.01243435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00061501 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

