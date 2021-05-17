Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$255.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$251.10.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$224.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$221.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

