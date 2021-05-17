Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $235,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises 0.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,775,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,191,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.49. 804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,534. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60.

