Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

