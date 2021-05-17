Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-$28.29 billion.

BRDCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,689. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

