Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 35950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

