Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

