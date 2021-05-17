Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

