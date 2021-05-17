Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post sales of $11.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.78 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

