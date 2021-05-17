Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $64.88 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.