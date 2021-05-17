British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 72.88%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

