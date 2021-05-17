BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.06 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $76,681,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 1,813,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

