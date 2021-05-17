BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

NYSE:GSX opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

