BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $986,000 Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,882,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL opened at $617.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $608.83 and its 200-day moving average is $506.92. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $280.01 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.