BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,473 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprott were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Sprott by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sprott by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $9,422,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SII opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,350.00%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

