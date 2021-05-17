Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $73.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.71 million and the highest is $76.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 467.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $320.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.26 million to $345.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $453.30 million, with estimates ranging from $423.64 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

