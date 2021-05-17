Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Duluth posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

DLTH opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Duluth has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

