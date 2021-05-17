Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $602.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $248.81 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $624.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.