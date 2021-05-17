Brokerages Anticipate TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $513.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report $513.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.00 million and the lowest is $500.30 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $511.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 364,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.